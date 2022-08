LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash late Sunday on S. College Road in Lafayette.

According to police, it happened in the 600 block of S. College Road around 7:53 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling on S. College Road and struck a curb.

He lost control and was ejected, police said.

Life saving measures were performed until medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital, police said.

No other details are available.