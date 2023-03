LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A motorcyclist, who police say, attempted to go around traffic by using the center turn lane on Pinhook Road, is dead after crashing into a vehicle.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Pinhook Road.

The unidentified motorcyclist died on impact, police said, and a passenger in the vehicle is in stable condition at a local hospital.

As of 10 p.m. the 2300 block of West Pinhook remains closed in both directions.