UPDATE, 11:21 A.M.: Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police have confirmed that the victim in the crash is a 24-year-old white male.

ORIGINAL, 12:32 P.M.:LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Camellia Blvd.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Camellia Blvd. There is one confirmed dead at this time.

Camellia Blvd is closed for traffic heading south trying to turn left from Johnston St. Traffic on Guilbeau Road is being diverted south on Johnston Street. If possible please avoid the area.

This is still an active scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available.