LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A motion has been filed for the former St. Thomas More High School teacher that was arrested on child pornography charges to undergo a psych evaluation.

The attorney for Jacob De La Paz, a former STM teacher who was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 17 for one count of attempted production of child pornography in connection with an incident on or about Jan. 12, has filed a motion for De La Paz to undergo a psych evaluation.

The motion was filed Wednesday, requesting “U.S. Magistrate Judge David J. Ayo allow the U.S. Marshal’s Office to transport Jacob de la Paz to Lafayette for a psychological evaluation,” according to the motion.

The 33-year-old former educator is being held in custody at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center pending trial. A daylong evaluation has been scheduled Aug. 1 with Lafayette psychologist Larry Benoit to assess De La Paz.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

De la Paz’s attorney said that lead prosecutor, John Luke Walker, is in agreement with the request and does not object to the motion to bring de la Paz to Lafayette and the judge agreed.