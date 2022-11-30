LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Rhonda Allen, mother of Brittani Delasbor, 21 spoke to News 10 about wanting justice for her daughter who suffered a broken jaw after being hit in the face with a hammer.

“She is a very sweet girl and I’m not saying that as a parent. I believe everyone who knows her can say the same thing. She’s very sweet. She’s always in a good mood. She’s always trying to make people laugh,” Allen said.

Delasbor’s story touched many people on social media.

“I think that’s another reason why people are sharing how they’re sharing because of her personality. She doesn’t mess with anyone. She has some good friends. She’s a good friend and we are heartbroken that she has to go through this,” she said.

Allen told News 10 that her daughter was at her long-time male friend’s apartment at Stone Gate Apartments on Nov. 21, along with the friend’s roommate. She said that they were watching a movie and fell asleep. It was around 11:30 p.m. that Delasbor heard a noise in the apartment and went to investigate. Shortly after she was struck in the jaw with a hammer and sent to a local hospital.

“When I got there, the nurse stopped me outside of her room and said I need to prepare you for her face. It doesn’t look like her,” said the mother.

Delasbor has a broken jaw and will have to wear braces for 12 weeks. Then doctors have to go back to fix the jaw and do root canals on all of her bottom teeth. She is the only daughter and the middle child of three siblings. Allen said as a parent seeing her child go through this has been hard but she’s trying to remain strong for her daughter.

“It’s tough as a mom because you want the kids to grow up and venture out and do good for themselves. You can’t go to the store, you can visit friends’ houses. It’s tough so it’s like how do you protect your kids out there when they’re not doing anything wrong?”

She said she does not know the real motive behind why her daughter was attacked but said, ”this is my opinion, I don’t know. Come to find out one of the girls, Tatiyana is an ex-girlfriend of his [Delasbor friend]. I don’t know if she thought they were dating but everybody knows them as friends.”

She added, “looks like it was geared towards the guy and my daughter just got caught in the mix. It may be the wrong place at the wrong time. But no one deserves this.”

On Wednesday, Tatiyana Robinson was booked into Lafayette Correctional Center on her warrant for second-degree battery, home invasion, battery of a dating partner, and simple criminal damage to property.

On Nov. 29, Diamond Bernard and Briahna Williams were placed under arrest for simple criminal damage to property and released on a misdemeanor summons. Lafayette Police said that they are waiting on an additional arrest.

If you would like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe account.