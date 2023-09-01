YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A Youngsville mother has filed suit against the Lafayette Parish School System and the city of Youngsville accusing them of inflicting emotional distress on her and her special-needs son and violating his 4th Amendment rights.

According to the lawsuit, on Aug. 17, Southside High School employees did not allow the caregiver hired and assigned by the mother, Kandice Dequeant, to pick up Noah, her son. According to the suit, the caregiver had picked up and dropped off Noah multiple times on previous occasions at the school.

The lawsuit alleges that Noah was left on a school bus for more than three hours with temperatures and heat indexes above 100 degrees without supervision, even though the caregiver was supposedly present and given permission by his mother to get him from school.

The lawsuit states the Southside High School employees also filed and/or made a false report of “child neglect” to the Louisiana Department of Child Family Services as a possible retaliation against the mother, Kandice Dequeant.

The lawsuit also alleges that unidentified officers of the Youngsville Police Department “violated Noah Dequeant’s 4th Amendment rights in unlawfully seizing him when they had no probable cause to do so.”

The officers should have known, through communication with Southside High School and the caregiver, that there was no purpose holding Noah on the bus for an extended amount of time in the intense heat, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Kandice Dequeant and her son “continue to suffer extreme emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment and seek to be compensated for same.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, Aug. 31.

Attempts to reach LPSS for comment have been unsuccessful.

You can read the entire lawsuit below.