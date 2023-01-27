LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.

According to Lafayette Police, detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services received a call from a local hospital around 6 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a two year old brought in with extensive burns to a large part of their body. An investigation by detectives discovered that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, as well as, ingestion of marijuana and fentanyl.

The child’s mother, Krystie Racine, 20, and her boyfriend, Isaiah Narcisse, 22, both of Lafayette were both arrested and charged with one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles.

Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.