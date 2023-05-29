LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested after robbing a Dollar General Monday morning.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a robbery just before 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at a Dollar General Store located in the 100 block of Renaud Drive. Officers say the suspect entered the store, approached the register and demanded money. The cashier refused and the two began fighting over the register, at which point the suspect pepper sprayed the cashier. The suspect was able to remove the register off of the counter.

Witnesses chased the suspect out of the store. They also provided the police a description once they arrived, as well as the direction the suspect fled. The suspect was found and arrested near Martin Luther King Drive and Cooper Drive with an undisclosed amount of money on him. The clerk received medical attention for possible injuries by EMS.

Damien Rashad Moncrief, 30 of Lafayette was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of resisting an officer and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. The suspect was transported and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.