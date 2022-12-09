LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A morning house fire in Lafayette leaves moderate damage and no injuries.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Street of Love. Emergency crews responded at 9:35 a.m. to a call that the exterior was on fire. When firefighters arrived, the fire was spreading to the front porch and attic of the dwelling.

Firefighters put the fire out. The house sustained moderate damage with no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.