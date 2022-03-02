LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Mardi Gras parade celebrations turned costly for hundreds of drivers who got their vehicles towed mostly for illegal parking in Lafayette.

According to police, 301 vehicles were towed over the Mardi Gras holiday that began Friday at 6 p.m. and ended Tuesday at midnight.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matt Barnes said 211 of those vehicles were parked in private lots without permission.

An additional 67 vehicles were involved in crashes along the parade route where one or both of the drivers were at fault, he said.

11, he said, were impound tows and 12 were bank repossessions.

No parking signs were visible at all locations, he said.

Barnes said drivers attempting to recover their vehicles can expect hefty fines.

Over the Mardi Gras holiday, the towing fee is $123.50.

Additional fees include a per calendar day storage fee of $27.50 and a motor vehicle report fee of $29.00.

Owners can pay with cash or with a debit or credit card that must be in owners name. Proof of insurance and a valid drivers license are also required.