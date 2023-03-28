LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Repairs to the I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette will force both roads to be closed for a time this week, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

On Wednesday, March 29, I-49 northbound will be closed at the I-10 overpass overnight from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., and on Thursday, March 30, Both I-10 eastbound and I-49 northbound will be closed at the interchange from 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Detours for the closures include the following:

I-49 Northbound – Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB.

I-10 Eastbound – If traveling on I-10 EB, take the exit for Morgan City (Exit 103A) and merge onto the Evangeline Thruway. Take a left at the Willow Street intersection to gain access to the NB Evangeline Thruway. Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A).

The repairs were made necessary by a crash on Jan. 4, when an 18-wheeler hit the I-10 overpass of I-49, damaging the foundation of the overpass.

DOTD has worked extensively on the bridge since the incident, bringing in multiple crew members and requiring two separate phases of work to remove the broken section of the overpass, fabricate the new pieces, and install the completed pieces to the overpass.