LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — More funding is to be introduced for a project to extend Louisiana Avenue from Butcher Switch to Gloria Switch Road.

LCG’s director of traffic, roads, and bridges Warren Abadie says drainage will be dealt with first for the Louisiana Avenue Extension, Phase II project.

“There’s roughly 6 months of drainage work that needs to happen before you’ll even see the roadway being constructed,” Abadie added.

Officials say the project is about connection and accessibility.

“From Gloria Switch to I-10 is a parallel route. To Moss Street to I-49 is an area that’s growing and provides additional access to I-10,” Abadie stated.

According to LCG, additional funding is to be introduced at this week’s council meeting. Plus, with the holidays and contracts to be signed, a notice to proceed with construction is anticipated for mid-January.

The project involves the construction of a new roadway, a roundabout, pedestrian crossings, sidewalks, and a grass median.

Reportedly, the project rings-in at about $8.2 million.

