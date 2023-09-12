LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A ceremony was held at Moore Park this morning where construction will begin for the new soccer super complex.

Phase one of what will be the Moore Park Soccer Super Complex will bring nine state-of-the-art soccer fields including a main stadium featuring artificial turf, LED sports lighting and a 1,000 seat capacity. The total investment is valued at $15 million and will begin construction within a month, according to LCG.

Other features to the park will include a photo wall stage that will provide a background for award ceremonies, two traffic-calming roundabouts for pedestrian safety and a playground with inclusive playground equipment.

The new complex will elevate the playing experience for clubs in Lafayette. Cajun Rush and LA Krewe Rush Executive Director Michael Ritch looks forward to Moore Park being a hub for youth and adult soccer.

“The new facility will help our membership collectively. We look forward to recreational and competitive play and the number of tournaments Lafayette will attract,” said Ritch.

Lafayette Travel President and CEO Ben Berthelot added that diversification is necessary for youth tourism to remain the fastest growing tourism market in Lafayette.

“Moore Park has been a jewel for many, many years, and just like any jewel, sometimes it takes a little polishing and shining to allow it to reach its fullest potential. This new facility will open other opportunities like archery and quidditch and other fast-growing sports,” said Berthelot.

Construction will start in late September and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. While under construction, Moore Park will remain open and the remaining soccer fields will be untouched. Phase 2 will include a vehicle bridge and a tenth field.