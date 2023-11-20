LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — You may want to include one of the more popular events at the Cajundome in your Black Friday online shopping list.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 24 to The Toughest Monster Truck Tour, which returns to the Cajundome March 15-16, 2024. This includes $5 off all tickets plus a free Pit Pass (a $15 value) through Dec. 17.

The early bird offer is available during the Pre-Sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Thursday, Nov. 23 with the code CDOME24.

“This year’s event will include the return of Dirt Crew and 2023 Tour Champion Tailgator plus several others, including at least one truck never seen before at Cajundome,” said Kelly Hess Goldman, the event promoter. “This is the premier monster truck event that always includes lots of big dirt jumps, old-school crush cars and racing that is just as exciting as the monster truck freestyle.”

The Pit Pass includes early entry for fans to walk on the dirt track, see the trucks up close, get autographs from the drivers and take photos. After Dec. 17, pit passes will be available for purchase for $15.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Tickets are available at toughestmonstertrucks.com and at the Cajundome Box Office.

