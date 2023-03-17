LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park, in partnership with the Lafayette Transit System and the University of Louisiana Lafayette, will offer free shuttle rides.

The free shuttle rides will be from Blackham Coliseum and will begin on March 18.

This is to accommodate the influx of community members and tourists on Saturday mornings.

According to a Moncus Park news release, park visitors can park at Blackham Coliseum’s Cabbage Patch lot and take the free shuttle to Moncus Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

“The Park has quickly become a regional asset, tourist destination, and economic driver, and we hope that with the community’s support, we can continue to build upon this strong foundation we have created together,” said executive director JP MacFadyen. “We ask that the community respect neighboring business’s parking needs and encourage you to take advantage of this free shuttle to visit the Park and support the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market vendors and the dozens of other community partners and entrepreneurs who utilize this space each week.”

Courtesy of Moncus Park

For more information, visit the Moncus Park website.