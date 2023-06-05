LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Moncus Park is hosting The 4th Wall Theatre Company’s production of Shakespeare in the Park this weekend.

Performances will be held June 8-11 at 6:30 p.m. under the Savoy Family Treehouse.

The free event highlights some of Shakespeare’s most famous works, including scenes from Hamlet, Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet and a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Treehouse will close at 2 p.m. Thursday-Sunday for rehearsals and set-up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, contact The 4th Wall Theatre Company at 4walltheatreco@gmail.com.