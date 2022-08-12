LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park in Lafayette will implement a paid parking model starting on Tuesday, August 16 to fund operations and maintenance.

Parking details are as follows:

Rate Per Hour – $2.00

First ½ Hour – Free

Maximum Rate Per Day – $10.00

Lost Ticket Per Day – $10.00

Mondays – Free

(Sales tax included in all parking rates)

‘Friends of Moncus Park’, the Park’s annual membership program, will receive special parking discounts. Members at the $100 level and above receive the first hour free for every visit. Members starting at the $1,000 level receive an annual parking pass. All current Park members at every level will receive parking benefits until their time of renewal.

General admission to the park will remain free. Visitors who bike or walk can enter Moncus Park at no charge. Park staff will continue to work with the city to increase safety for pedestrians and bikers. Volunteers, programming partners, or those visiting at the request of Moncus Park will receive validated complimentary parking at the time of the scheduled appointment. Special Event parking rates will vary and be announced in advance.

Moncus Park, a nonprofit organization, is tasked with developing, maintaining, and operating the 100-acre greenspace formerly known as the “Horse Farm.” The Park operates independently from the LCG’s Parks and Recreation Department and receives no city or parish funding for ongoing maintenance costs.

“As a community-supported Park, every dollar makes a difference when you’re caring for a property of this size,” said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. “Our intent is to have a paid parking plan that serves our community. With the ability to enjoy all of our features for free, we are confident that this is the right direction.”