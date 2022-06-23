LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — National Food Truck Day is Friday, June 24, and Moncus Park is celebrating by hosting a best of the summer “Food Truck Day Party” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Truck Day Party will be in the Market Oaks located in front of Moncus Park, and it’s a free, all-ages event. There will also be prize giveaways, vendor booths, and a “Best of Summer” fashion contest, in which families, businesses, and social groups are encouraged to wear summer colors like yellow, orange, blue, and green.

Moncus Park hosts the “Food Truck Friday” series, which Corey J. Frank, Events and Marketing Assistant, said is successful and beneficial for local entrepreneurs. “This event celebrates that success and also provides an enjoyable atmosphere for our community,” Frank said.

Food Truck Vendor Lineup is as follows:

Big Belly Sandwiches

Bon Frissons

C’est Bon Manger

Fiestout

Southern Kreole Cravings and Pastries

Taqueria el Mexicano

The Cookie Deaux Bistro

The Louisiana Bean

Voodoo Bites

Yo Daddy’s BBQ and Blues

Community partners supporting the day party include Lourdes Fitness Center, Natural Grocers, Eat Fit Acadiana, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Food Truck Fridays is a weekly lunch series hosted by Moncus Park. Food truck vendors interested in

participating in Food Truck Fridays must apply for a permit at moncuspark.org/foodtruckfridays.