LAFAYETTE, La. (KLYF) — Moncus Park has broke ground on the construction of the Paul A. Doerle Sr. Farmers Market Pavilion.

The new pavilion will be a 3,000 square foot open-air pavilion with a back porch overlooking the front 50 acres of the park. The Doerle Pavilion will become the new home of the popular Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, which take place every Saturday morning.

The addition will pay homage to the legacy of Paul A. Doerle Sr., who along with his father built the nationally acclaimed Doerle Food Services.

Lake|Flato is the architectural firm that designed the pavilion and will oversee the project. The firm has received numerous accolades for their work and was inducted into the Interior Design Magazine Hall of Fame.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Renders of what the pavilion will look like in Moncus Park can be seen here. The space is expected to be open in late 2024 or early 2025.

Latest Post