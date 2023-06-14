LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park has been busy with ribbon cutting ceremonies to artisan markets. There have been a few updates as well.

One update to Moncus Park is Mrs. Nic’s little library. A ribbon cutting was held last week to “commemorates the remarkable impact of Mrs. Rise’ M. Nicholson, a dedicated educator who spent over 40 years inspiring and nurturing a love for reading in hundreds of young minds,” according to the release.

Moncus Park is also now offering a exclusive Buy One, Gift One Membership for the month of June.

Accoridng to the release, “With this limited-time promotion, anyone who purchases a Friends of Moncus Park membership will receive an additional complimentary membership that they may gift to another family! It’s the perfect opportunity to share the joy of Moncus Park with loved ones, friends, or family members, allowing them to enjoy all the Park has to offer throughout the year.”

The Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market also celebrated its 10 year anniversary this past Saturday. Local cajun musicians played a special version of Happy Birthday.

“This exciting milestone also marked the induction of the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market into the prestigious Fête Internationale des Marches, making it the first market in the United States to receive this honor,” stated the release.

Moncus will be celebrating National Food Truck Day on Friday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a bar available from 4-8 p.m.

The vendors include The Funnel Factory, Sweet Magnolia Creamery, Nina Creole, C’est Bon Manger, Mo’s LA Seafood, Exquisite Gourmet Cotton Candy, Kitchen on Klinton, Big Thanes, Fiestout Services, Smiley Ice, Southern Kreole’ Cravings & Pastries, La Cara De Nopal, ABG on Wheels and The Louisiana Bean.