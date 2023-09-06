LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Moncus Park announced they have broken ground on the parks new dog park designed exclusively for large dog breeds.

Best Friends Bark Park, as they’re calling it, will feature a 34,500 square feet off-leash play space where dogs can run, jump and socialize. The space will also feature an elevated 1,000-square-foot overlook that offers panoramic views and the overlook will be made of inscribed bricks of your beloved pet’s names.

Dog’s 16 inches and over will be allowed into the new space.

The new dog park will feature landscaping, two water fountains complete with dog bowls, waste receptacles equipped with dog waste bags and a double-gated entry and exit system designed to guarantee safety and uninterrupted access.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The park is the direct result of funds received from Moncus Park’s 2021 SOLA Giving Day Campaign, a gift from friends and family of Patrick Reische Gray and a substantial contribution from the Pinhook Foundation.

If you are interested in purchasing a brick on the overlook with your pets name, you can find more information here.