LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The highest point in Lafayette officially has a name.

Moncus Park, in partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, officially announced that the “big hill” and highest point in Lafayette is named Orlando Mountain.

This name was chosen in honor of the advocacy and generosity of Steve and Lisa Orlando.

Orlando Mountain is 60 ft above sea level and overlooks the 100-acre greenspace and offers an expansive view of the city’s new community Park.

An excerpt from the Monus Park press release tells Orlando’s story:

Orlando grew up in Morgan City, Louisiana, where he began his journey in entrepreneurship

with Allison Marine Companies Offshore and Land. In 2016, he sold the company and made his home in Lafayette. Today, Orlando is Chairman of Wellbore Fishing and Rental Tools in Broussard and a partner in various nationwide businesses, including QL&G Transport Company and Fat Boy’s Pizza. In 2004, Orlando’s oldest granddaughter, Bella, was diagnosed as an infant with Cystic Fibrosis. This terrifying diagnosis drove Orlando to do whatever it took to make sure that he made connections in the Cystic Fibrosis community nationwide to ensure that Bella always had access to medications that would give her the best quality of life. It has become his passion and will ultimately be a part of his legacy. Orlando’s desire to help others does not stop there. Steve, his wife, and his children have all been active in many of the community’s charitable organizations, such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Miles Perret Cancer Services, Moncus Park, and many others. Moncus Park