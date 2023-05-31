LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today Moncus Park announced its upcoming schedule of event programming for this summer.
Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston Street, Lafayette, and is a nonprofit park with 100 acres of greenspace. This summer, the park will be hosting a variety of family-friendly programs designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and family bonding.
The programming will include International Day of Yoga and National Food Truck Day as well as recurring programs throughout the summer. The full event schedule can be seen below.
All programs are free to enter and open to the public. You can learn more by visiting Moncus Park online.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
- International Day of Yoga with LuLulemon (Wednesday, June 21 5:30 p.m.)
- National Food Truck Day (Friday, June 30 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
RECURRING SUMMER PROGRAMS:
- Community Drum Circle (June 1, July 6, August 3 at 6 p.m.)
- Kid Strong Milestone Accelerator Program (June 7, August 2 at 9 a.m.)
- Harmonious Haven: Breathe, Flow and unwind with Ascend Wellness (June 14, July 12, August 9 at 6 p.m.)
- Yoga in the Park with The Space Yoga Studio (July 19, August 16 at 6 p.m.)
- Confident Kidz: Boosting Self-Esteem Through Play (June 28, July 26, August 30 at 11 a.m.)