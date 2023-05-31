LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Today Moncus Park announced its upcoming schedule of event programming for this summer.

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston Street, Lafayette, and is a nonprofit park with 100 acres of greenspace. This summer, the park will be hosting a variety of family-friendly programs designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and family bonding.

The programming will include International Day of Yoga and National Food Truck Day as well as recurring programs throughout the summer. The full event schedule can be seen below.

All programs are free to enter and open to the public. You can learn more by visiting Moncus Park online.

SPECIAL PROGRAMS:

International Day of Yoga with LuLulemon (Wednesday, June 21 5:30 p.m.)

National Food Truck Day (Friday, June 30 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

RECURRING SUMMER PROGRAMS: