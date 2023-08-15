LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park in Lafayette has announced their list of events and activities happening this fall.

There will be a wide range of events for wellness, food and music, family fun and even gardening. All events are free and open to the public.

Special Events

Autumn in the Oaks presented by Home Bank

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Experience the ultimate fall celebration at Moncus Park’s “Autumn in the Oaks,” a free festival featuring seasonally themed kids’ activities, hayrides, fun jumps, delicious food and beverages, and endless festive fun for the whole family!

Food Truck Friday Night Out presented by Home Bank

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: Food Trucks available from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Live music by Abi Clair, Bar available 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Savor the last taste of the year at Moncus Park with the grand finale of Food Truck Friday Night Out, where a diverse array of food trucks will be serving up their mouthwatering specialties, accompanied by live music and a lively bar.

Environmental Activities

“Master Gardeners in the Park” with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners

Dates: September 5, October 3 & November 7

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Enjoy some one-on-one time with the Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners in the park! Once a month, you can learn a seasonal hands-on maintenance technique, ask your pressing garden questions, and learn from gardening experts.

“Nature Walks” with Acadiana Native Plant Project

Dates: September 12, October 10 & November 14

Time: 5:30 p.m., meet at the Welcome Plaza

Meet volunteers from the Acadiana Native Plant Project for an informal native plant walk around the park! Learn how these plants and designs support ecological functions like pollinators, birds, and storm water management.

“Garden Talks” with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners

Dates: September 19, October 17 & November 21

Time: 5:30 p.m. at Blakewood Oaks

Embark on an exciting and enlightening journey into the realm of plants with the monthly “Garden Talks” series led by expert Master Gardeners.

“A Walk in the Park” with The Urban Naturalist

Dates: September 26, October 24 & November 28

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the Welcome Plaza

Stroll and engage in conversations about the wonders of nature within the park, led by Marcus Descant from The Urban Naturalist, alongside fellow guest ecologists.

Conservation Club

Dates: Thursdays this fall excluding Halloween and Thanksgiving: September 7, September 14, September 21, September 28, October 5, October 12, October 19, October 26, November 2, November 9, November 16 and November 30.

Time: 5:30 pm, meet at the Welcome Plaza

The Conservation Club at Moncus Park provides an outlet for environmental enthusiasts to lend an extra set of hands in preserving Moncus Park’s natural assets. Club members will learn from and work alongside key team members and community experts, building lasting relationships and increasing knowledge about park ecosystems and operations. Registration is required for the Conservation Club.

Wellness Activities

Kids Milestone Accelerator Program with KidStrongAcadiana

Dates: September 6, October 4 & November 1

Time: 9 a.m. in the Play Area

KidStrong is a milestone-acceleration program that focuses on brain, physical, and character development for kids walking through 11 years old.

Yoga in the Park with Goodwolf Power Yoga

Dates: September 6, October 4 & November 1

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Yoga and Sound Healing with Ascend Wellness

Dates: September 13, October 11 & November 8

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Yoga in the Park with The Space

Dates: September 20, October 18 & November 15

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Yoga in the Park with Zen Den

Dates: September 2, October 25 & November 22

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Yoga in the Park with Grace Bailey

Dates: November 29

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Group Run with Tour de Lafayette

Dates: September 9, September 23, October 14, October 28, November 11 & November 25

Time: 9 a.m. meet at Park Circle

Join the Tour de Lafayette team for a casual 1–3-mile walk, jog, or run around Moncus Park, welcoming all ages and fitness levels, followed by a lively group social at the Farmers Market to support the local community.

Turn-Up Dance Fitness with Club 4 Fitness

Dates: September 21, October 19 & November 16

Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater

Get ready to sweat it out and groove with Turn-up Dance Fitness, a high-energy, Hip Hop-based HIIT workout set to awesome music that delivers real results.

Additional Activities

Community Drum Circle with TRINITY

Dates: September 7, October 5 & November 2

Time: 5:30 p.m. at Blakewood Oaks

The Community Drum Circle is a rhythmic gathering that will have attendees tapping to the beat and celebrating the power of music! This fun musical program is hosted by TRINITY, three musicians in one with their drums! Class participants will learn the origin of the drum, the cultural treasure of the drum, and how to easily play together in a group. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drum.

Pups and Popsicles

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Enjoy a fun-filled a􀅌ernoon with furry friends and refreshing treats! All dog sizes are welcome during this two-hour program. This event is for dog park permit holders only.