LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Moncus Park in Lafayette has announced their list of events and activities happening this fall.
There will be a wide range of events for wellness, food and music, family fun and even gardening. All events are free and open to the public.
Special Events
Autumn in the Oaks presented by Home Bank
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Experience the ultimate fall celebration at Moncus Park’s “Autumn in the Oaks,” a free festival featuring seasonally themed kids’ activities, hayrides, fun jumps, delicious food and beverages, and endless festive fun for the whole family!
Food Truck Friday Night Out presented by Home Bank
Date: Friday, November 17
Time: Food Trucks available from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Live music by Abi Clair, Bar available 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Savor the last taste of the year at Moncus Park with the grand finale of Food Truck Friday Night Out, where a diverse array of food trucks will be serving up their mouthwatering specialties, accompanied by live music and a lively bar.
Environmental Activities
“Master Gardeners in the Park” with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners
Dates: September 5, October 3 & November 7
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Enjoy some one-on-one time with the Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners in the park! Once a month, you can learn a seasonal hands-on maintenance technique, ask your pressing garden questions, and learn from gardening experts.
“Nature Walks” with Acadiana Native Plant Project
Dates: September 12, October 10 & November 14
Time: 5:30 p.m., meet at the Welcome Plaza
Meet volunteers from the Acadiana Native Plant Project for an informal native plant walk around the park! Learn how these plants and designs support ecological functions like pollinators, birds, and storm water management.
“Garden Talks” with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners
Dates: September 19, October 17 & November 21
Time: 5:30 p.m. at Blakewood Oaks
Embark on an exciting and enlightening journey into the realm of plants with the monthly “Garden Talks” series led by expert Master Gardeners.
“A Walk in the Park” with The Urban Naturalist
Dates: September 26, October 24 & November 28
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the Welcome Plaza
Stroll and engage in conversations about the wonders of nature within the park, led by Marcus Descant from The Urban Naturalist, alongside fellow guest ecologists.
Conservation Club
Dates: Thursdays this fall excluding Halloween and Thanksgiving: September 7, September 14, September 21, September 28, October 5, October 12, October 19, October 26, November 2, November 9, November 16 and November 30.
Time: 5:30 pm, meet at the Welcome Plaza
The Conservation Club at Moncus Park provides an outlet for environmental enthusiasts to lend an extra set of hands in preserving Moncus Park’s natural assets. Club members will learn from and work alongside key team members and community experts, building lasting relationships and increasing knowledge about park ecosystems and operations. Registration is required for the Conservation Club.
Wellness Activities
Kids Milestone Accelerator Program with KidStrongAcadiana
Dates: September 6, October 4 & November 1
Time: 9 a.m. in the Play Area
KidStrong is a milestone-acceleration program that focuses on brain, physical, and character development for kids walking through 11 years old.
Yoga in the Park with Goodwolf Power Yoga
Dates: September 6, October 4 & November 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Yoga and Sound Healing with Ascend Wellness
Dates: September 13, October 11 & November 8
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Yoga in the Park with The Space
Dates: September 20, October 18 & November 15
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Yoga in the Park with Zen Den
Dates: September 2, October 25 & November 22
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Yoga in the Park with Grace Bailey
Dates: November 29
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Group Run with Tour de Lafayette
Dates: September 9, September 23, October 14, October 28, November 11 & November 25
Time: 9 a.m. meet at Park Circle
Join the Tour de Lafayette team for a casual 1–3-mile walk, jog, or run around Moncus Park, welcoming all ages and fitness levels, followed by a lively group social at the Farmers Market to support the local community.
Turn-Up Dance Fitness with Club 4 Fitness
Dates: September 21, October 19 & November 16
Time: 5:30 p.m. at the First Horizon Amphitheater
Get ready to sweat it out and groove with Turn-up Dance Fitness, a high-energy, Hip Hop-based HIIT workout set to awesome music that delivers real results.
Additional Activities
Community Drum Circle with TRINITY
Dates: September 7, October 5 & November 2
Time: 5:30 p.m. at Blakewood Oaks
The Community Drum Circle is a rhythmic gathering that will have attendees tapping to the beat and celebrating the power of music! This fun musical program is hosted by TRINITY, three musicians in one with their drums! Class participants will learn the origin of the drum, the cultural treasure of the drum, and how to easily play together in a group. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drum.
Pups and Popsicles
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Enjoy a fun-filled aernoon with furry friends and refreshing treats! All dog sizes are welcome during this two-hour program. This event is for dog park permit holders only.