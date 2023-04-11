YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, Mohamed Nabil Qasem was last seen on April 5, driving his 2020 Toyota Tundra within the city limits of Youngsville.

On April 6, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) located Qasem’s Truck abandoned at LeBlanc Elementary School on LA Hwy 338 in Vermilion Parish.

VPSO deputies got information about the last known whereabouts of Qasem’s cellphone. With the assistance of JBI Helicopter Services, the VPSO conducted several ground and aerial grid searches of the area where the last known cellphone location was determined.

On April 10, deputies found human remains that were identified to be Qasem’s.

Police said he was stuck in a down drain in a sugarcane field north of LA 338.

Qasem’s body was released to the Vermilion Parish morgue.

No foul play is suspected but the investigation is still ongoing.