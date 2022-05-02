CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl, and they need your help to find her.

Bra’nai’jah Taylor, 16, is described as a Black girl with black hair in a double-strand twist similar to the attached picture. She has brown eyes, stands at 5’9″ tall and weighs around 125 lbs. Her last known clothing description is unknown, but she is wearing an ankle monitor. She was last seen on Thursday, April 26 at around 2:30 p.m.

Taylor was last seen at her residence on St. Pierre Blvd. in Carencro. She left home on foot and likely had someone pick her up, according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.