UPDATE, 11:07 a.m.: Lafayette Sheriff’s deputies report that Braylon Allemond has been found.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday, March 24.

Braylon Allemond, 17, was reported missing from Lafayette Parish. He is 5’8 in height, weighing 145 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Allemond was last seen March 24 near the 100 block of Rue Aubin in Lafayette.

If you see Braylon, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.