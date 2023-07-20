DUSON, La. (KLFY) — A woman has been arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile for allegedly denying her young daughter medical attention after the girl was run over by a truck, authorities said.

Duson Police arrested Angel Duhon, 34, of Milton Tuesday after an investigation into injuries sustained on Monday to her 4-year-old daughter.

Police responded to a 911 call that reported the child had either jumped or fell out of a truck and was then being run over by the vehicle in the 200 block of F Street in Duson, and that the mother was refusing to get the child needed medical attention.

An ambulance transported the child to a local hospital where the child presented in severe pain and was unable to stand, walk or move without assistance.

Duhon admitted that she had not sought medical attention to avoid interacting with officials who may take this child from her custody, authorities said. Police said doctors verified that the child suffered injuries consistent with being struck by or jumping out of a vehicle.

Duhon was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile for not seeking immediate medical care for the child.

The investigation into whether the girl’s injuries were due to an accident or part of another crime is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible. Duhon is currently unwilling or unable to identify the person who was driving the vehicle that caused the injuries to the child, police said.

This child was taken into state custody as ordered by a District Judge Tuesday night and placed in the immediate care of foster parents. This is the fifth child removed from Duhon’s custody, authorities said.

