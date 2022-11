YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Milton Water System has confirmed a widespread water outage.

According to a spokesperson for Milton Water System, a major line broke which is causing water outages for several customers.

At this time, there is no estimate as to when the issue will be resolved, as the broken line is under a bridge and is difficult to fix.

Crews are on the scene and are working to resolve the issue.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.