LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Moncus Park celebrated the official opening and ribbon-cutting of the “Miles for Miles Trail” Tuesday morning.

The trail is a “meaningful additon to the park that serves as both a pathway and a symbol of resilience,” officials said. The new trail is dedicated to all individuals who have shown remarkable strength in the face of cancer, embodying the spirit of determination and collective support.

It is named for Miles Perret, who died of a malignant brain tumor in 1996.

“We are so thankful to have the new ‘Miles for Miles Trail’ available to our community in Acadiana through the generosity of an anonymous donor,” said Hank and Debbie Perret, founders of Miles Perret Cancer Services. “Our hope is that this trail will bring joy to many families and help to raise awareness for our mission at Miles Perret Cancer Services to serve families in Acadiana fighting and surviving cancer.”

Beyond its symbolic significance, the new multi-use “Miles for Miles Trail” offers park guests an

opportunity to explore the back 50 acres of the property. Additionally, the new trail increases Moncus Park’s ADA-accessible pathways by over 2,000 linear feet, completes a 1-mile loop, and includes two additional park benches and waste receptacles to enrich visitor experience.

The “Miles for Miles Trail” was made possible through an anonymous donor and the support of a state-administered, federal-aid grant from the FHWA Recreational Trails Program for Louisiana (RTPL).

Miles Perret Cancer Services is a comprehensive resource center helping those in Acadiana fight, survive and live with cancer. Since opening June 27, 2002, MPCS has helped over 19,000 families in Acadiana.