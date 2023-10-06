LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A private memorial service is set for later this month to remember Frederick Nelson, a longtime University of Louisiana professor, who died in July at age 96.
Per his wishes, his body was cremated with a memorial service to follow. The service will be held later this month in Broussard.
Nelson was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Texas and completed his doctoral course work at LSU. He was on the faculty of the University of Louisiana Lafayette’s Health and Physical Education Department for 39 years beginning in the mid-1960s.
He was a poet, and published a book of his poems, “Life and Love—Its Joy…Its Pain” using the pen name Erik Braum. He created several successful patents and copyrighted items that have been used worldwide.
