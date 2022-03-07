LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A beloved Lafayette diner has opened its doors once again after they were forced to close nearly two years ago. Mel’s Diner on Johnston Street announced that it’s officially back in business.

The landmark restaurant temporarily closed in March of 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic started, then reopened in April for carryout only. That day, a few hours after closing, a fire broke out in the kitchen, causing major damage to the inside of the building.

After two years of repairs and renovations, and reopening dates getting pushed back, Mel’s can finally welcome back loyal patrons. The diner announced the reopening on its Facebook page Monday morning.

Mel’s current hours are 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., according to an employee who answered the phone. She did indicate that the restaurant plans on eventually transitioning back into being open 24-hours a day, which are their typical hours, but for now, customers should expect the doors to close overnight.