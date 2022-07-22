LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Mega Millions drawing is tonight with a jackpot of $660 million.

Some local residents are trying their luck in the Lafayette region. James Glover, one of the lottery players said “660 million dollars, the first thing I would do is I would thank God for that blessing, and then I would think of a trip, and then I would think about what I am going to do with all this money because that’s a lot of money.”

Glover said it was his first time buying a ticket but he has high hopes of winning. Many people can choose to do a quick pick or select the six numbers you would like. Glover said he used birthdays of his kids and grandkids as a strategy.

Although the prize has increased to $660 million since a winner hasn’t been announced in three months, the chances of winning are one in 302.5 million. Also if the winner chooses to cash out they would collect 376 million dollars.

“660 million dollars, that’s a lot of money,” said Sidney George, a lottery player. “The things that I dream about are 660 million dollars so I can help my community.” He said he is hoping like everyone else. But he listed ways he would go about helping his community.

“You can help the homeless in Lafayette. You could help schools in Lafayette. You could help senior citizens build their homes back. That’s the kind of problem that I know that we have in Lafayette, and if I’m dreaming, I need that kind of money to help the people of Lafayette,” he said.

“That’s a lot of money, 660 million dollars. Yeah, I would definitely get out of debt,” said Glover. “I hope I win 660 million dollars!”