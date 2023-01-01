LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ochsner Lafayette General welcomed the first baby of 2023 just 11 minutes past midnight.

According to the Director of Regional Communications Patricia P. Thompson, a baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year just after midnight, born at 12:11 a.m.

Weighing six pounds, five ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.

Thompson said that Koryn, 4, Kevia, 3, and Kyrin, 1, cannot wait to meet their new baby brother.

When welcoming the first bundle of joy of the new year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.

“Welcome to the world, Kyler, Acadiana’s first chér bébé of 2023,” Thompson said.