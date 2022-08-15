LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hours after his press conference Monday, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and his wife Jamie are speaking candidly about his rehab stint and moving forward from this point.

The Guillory’s chose to address those issues and more in a sit-down interview conducted by KLFY Anchor Darla Montgomery.

During the exclusive reporting, the questioning got right to the Mayor-President admitting his struggles with alcohol, his 21-day stint in rehab and accusations surrounding his wife’s company.

“We can’t guarantee certain things on our own volitions, so we have to turn it over if you want success. The other option is not to drink, and I’m ok with that.”

Jamie Guillory then addressed what she called things heard in the media about allegations of abuse.

“You know you hear in the media there was this big blow up or like I was abused or he was violent, that was never the case. I mean, it was just a decision that he made and I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

