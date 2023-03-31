LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed Lowell Duhon to serve as the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment comes after former CFO Lorrie Toups’ retirement in February.

Duhon began his tenure in municipal government as Chief Administrative Officer in 2016 in former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration. Duhon was then appointed Interim Lafayette Utilities System Director in 2019 and held that position until 2022.

“Lowell Duhon is uniquely qualified to lead the Office of Finance and Management as Interim Chief Financial Officer. As CAO, he was responsible for the operational and fiscal management of all departments, and as Interim Utilities Director, he managed Lafayette’s publicly-owned utilities company, the largest department of LCG. He is a leader, prepared, and dedicated to moving the department forward. I have full confidence in his abilities,” said Guillory.

“My priorities are to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, be accountable, ensure city and parish finances remain fiscally strong, and maintain transparency,” said Duhon.