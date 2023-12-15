LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Monique Blanco Boulet has announced three public forums in which she seeks input on “key initiatives.”

The issues to be discussed are the I-49 Lafayette connector, revitalization and housing, and LCG’s impact on economic growth.

“Soliciting input from the community on how to best handle these initiatives is not only crucial but forms the cornerstone of responsible governance,” Boulet said, in a release announcing the events. “I’m excited to have these conversations and many more throughout my administration.”

The three events will be held as follows:

I-49 Lafayette Connector Community Conversation: Monday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m., Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE), 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette

Monday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m., Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE), 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette Revitalization & Housing Community Conversation : Tuesday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

: Tuesday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette LCG’s Impact on Economic Growth Community Conversation: Wednesday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m., Lafayette Economic Development Authority, 211 E. Devalcourt St., Lafayette

Those wishing to attend the I-49 Corridor discussion are asked to RSVP here.

