LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In a recent release, Mayor-President candidate, Monique Blanco Boulet, announced she is resigning from her post at Acadiana Planning Commission.

According to Blanco Boulet, she has resigned to be able to focus more on her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President.

She announced in a letter that she will be stepping away as CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission (APC), starting July 14.

In the letter to APC Board Members, Monique Blanco Boulet made a statement saying, “I have led an honest government agency that is willing to listen, to collaborate, and do the hard work.”