CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A Maurice-based donut shop with a loyal following is expanding to Carencro for its third location.

Village Deaux announced the new location in a Facebook post, stating “We’re extremely excited to announce that our third Village Deaux shop will be opening in Carencro later this fall. We know that the great people of Carencro will enjoy our hot and fresh donuts, kolaches, stuffed breads, and biscuits.”

The local donut and breakfast shop not only serves sweet and savory items such as traditional glazed donuts, donut holes, and apple fritters, but they also offer sausage, boudin, pulled pork, turkey, and ham kolaches, three different breakfast biscuits, and four types of stuffed bread.

The Carencro shop will be located at 115 Derek Plaza Dr. and is expected to open in the fall of this year, according to Developing Lafayette.

Village Deaux’s other two shops are located in Maurice and New Iberia.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.