LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced Thursday that masks will no longer be required on buses.

LPSS made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, citing the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) recent mask guidance modification.

LPSS’s Facebook post read, “On February 25, 2022, the CDC announced that masks will no longer be a requirement on buses. Therefore we are modifying our guidance so that wearing masks is optional on LPSS school buses, effective immediately.”

Students can continue wearing masks if they desire.