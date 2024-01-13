LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A homegoing service was held Saturday for Marine Lance Corporal Nicholas Dural after he was killed in the line of duty at an American embassy in the Republic of the Congo.

Family and friends of Dural came together to celebrate his life and accomplishments as they put him to rest.

It wasn’t a dry eye in sight at Gethsemane Church as everyone said their final goodbyes to the fallen Marine. During the homegoing service, his former Marine Corps colleagues honored him during a presentation for his bravery, integrity and service to the country.

While it was an emotional event, it was also an appreciation to all Dural has done to protect others. Many of his loved ones honored him with a speech about what they will always remember about him.

During her speech, Dural’s mother Kimberly Dural explained a moment when she found a letter that her son wrote in high school to describe heroism. She said while reading the letter made her emotional, it was needed for her to know that her son was an incredible human being.

“He wrote the speech in like ninth grade, and it was a good speech, and he got to read it at school,” Kimberly Dural said. “I put it on the refrigerator on the side and its always been there and I’ve read it before but when I was cleaning. I looked at it and I read it again and it brought me to tears cause I felt that it was so relevant to who he was, who he is, and what he stood for.””

Kimberly Dural said she hopes people will look up to her son as a great example on how to live life.

“Nick chose to be of service and to be a protector, and I just hope they take that and some kids use that as a role model,” she said.

