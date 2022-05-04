OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police agencies in Lafayette are actively searching in the area of Simcoe and S. Pierce for a suspect that was involved in a shooting in Opelousas that killed a 4-year-old last week.

Davieontray Breaux, of Lafayette, is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Davieontray Breaux (Image from Opelousas Police Department)

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD), the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), and Louisiana State Police (LSP) are on the scene in the area of S. Pierce and Simcoe Street, stretching to the railroad tracks at Buchanan. Swat, canine, and aerial are searching the area.

Several blocks are blocked off from traffic at the time.