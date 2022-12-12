YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The former location of Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville will not be empty for long.

Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill, a popular spot in Lafayette, will open its second location in the space, located at 1821 Chemin Metairie Blvd. in Youngsville, according to a post on Facebook by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.

“Please join me in thanking the Hernandez family for choosing Youngsville for their new location,” Ritter posted. “Expected opening timeline is in February.”

Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill is located at 110 Doucet Road in Lafayette, and is known for burgers, authentic Louisiana seafood and Cajun-inspired dishes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mandez’s Facebook page confirmed the plan, sharing Ritter’s post with, “Well the cat is out the bag!! Here we come Youngsville!!!”

Bourrée Resaurant first opened in 2019, reopened in March after being closed for over a year after a fire in 2021 and closed within the past few weeks.