LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter and leave the restaurant.

He was later seen on camera using the victims credit cards to purchase gas at a local station and then fleeing in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information should call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

Callers will remain anonymous, police said.