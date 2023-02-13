LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A twelve-person jury unanimously convicted a man of second-degree murder in Lafayette.

Taveon Leary, 24, was unanimously convicted on Feb. 13. of the second-degree murder of Kendrick Flugence, Jr.

Leary was 20-years-old when he shot Flugence multiple times with a 9mm pistol around 8 p.m. on March 24, 2019 at the Mon Chateau Apartments on Louisiana Ave. in Lafayette. Detectives located 14 9mm casings at the scene.

Lafayette Police Department Detective Marion Borel conducted the investigation and found that

the suspect got into an argument with the victim at the apartment complex that night, then Leary pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

Flugence was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.