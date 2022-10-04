LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say a woman was shot dead late Tuesday by a man who then took his own life.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Mattew Benoit, police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. in the100 block of Clara Street.

On scene, he said, officers located a deceased female.

Moments later, he said, the man accused of shooting and killing the woman took his own life at a different location.

Benoit has also confirmed with News 10 that Tuesday’s late evening shooting is connected to the fatal shooting Tuesday morning of a man on Tournoir Street.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and we will update this story as the information develops.