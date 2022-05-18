CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) –A man was shot to death Wednesday night inside a mobile home in Carencro.

Police Chief David Anderson says officers have taken the suspect into custody.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Sateen Royale Circle, Anderson said.

He provided few details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, but did confirm that the adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, whom he did not identify, was detained on scene and is being questioned.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, Anderson said.

He said homicide detectives are speaking with witnesses to gather additional information.