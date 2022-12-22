LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from stores in Youngsville and Benton.

Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 15 years, followed by six years of supervised release for the burglary of two firearms stores in Youngsville and Benton, La., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Reed was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution.

The charges stem from thefts from two stores in Louisiana. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Reed stole 54 firearms from Sentry Defense, located in Youngsville on Sept. 1, 2019, and on Nov. 14, 2021, Reed and Jessica Moore stole 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton.

“Salih Reed not only broke the law by stealing numerous firearms from two stores in Louisiana, but he caused multiple stolen firearms to be illegally transported to other cities in the United States,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said. “The cooperation between law enforcement agencies, both federal and those in Louisiana and other states, are what led to the arrest of these individuals. The goal of the Department of Justice is to help reduce violent crime and cases like these are where this begins. We will continue working with our federal and local partners to keep violent criminals off the streets.”

Jessica Moore, 24, of Alexandria, has pled guilty to one count of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Youngsville Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Los Angeles Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy.