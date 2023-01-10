LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed a store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at gunpoint.

Police said the man got out a dark colored Nissan, walked into the store around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

He then fled the area, police said.

No injuries were reported.

If you can help police identify him, or have any information about this crime, call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers tips line at 337-232-TIPS.