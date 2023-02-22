LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Just before 1 a.m., Lafayette Police were called to the 200 block of Verdun Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Sergeant Robin Green, officers performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. However, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.

The victim has not been identified. Investigators are currently on scene gathering information and piecing together the facts. More information regarding this investigation will be released at a later time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.